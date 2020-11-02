KNBS Appoints Macdonald Obudho As Its New Director General

The board of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has appointed Macdonald Obudho as its new Director General.

Obudho replaces Zachary Mwangi who has been at the helm since 2012, and his term expired on Friday, October 30.

He has previously worked as Director for Population and Social Statistics for KNBS.

Obudho holds a Master of Science degree in Statistics from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the same university. He is currently pursuing PhD course in statistics.

Obudho has been working at KNBS since 1995, where he started from the position of a Statistician III.

He serves in a number of Boards including Hazina SACCO Ltd. Mr Obudho was in 2019 honoured with a State Award; The Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

