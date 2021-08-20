KMTC Student Escapes Lynch Mob After Stabbing Lover in Mwingi

A male student from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mwingi, Kitui County, escaped death by a whisker in the hands of an angry mob after stabbing his girlfriend on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old man is said to have stabbed his lover identified as Faith Makau after an argument.

The man, whose name was not immediately revealed, stayed with the 20-year-old lover in a rented house in Katumba area, Mwingi town. They are both students at the KMTC Mwingi campus.

According to Mwingi Central sub-county police commander Peter Mutuma the two lovers got into an argument on Wednesday evening prompting the man to stab the woman.

Locals, who responded after the woman raised alarm, attempted to lynch the man before police rescued him.

The angry mob is said to have threatened to douse him with petrol and set him on fire.

The female student was rushed to Mwingi Level 4 where she is receiving treatment. Doctors say her condition is serious.

The boyfriend, who sustained injuries after the beating by the mob, was also admitted to the same facility as police continue with a probe into the incident.

