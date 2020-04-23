KMTC Quarantine Facility Escapee Arrested In Kericho, Police Say He Used “Panya Routes”

Police in Kericho have arrested another person believed to have been among at least 50 people who escaped from a government quarantine facility at the Kenya Medical Training College in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The man identified as Nelson Kiplangat was arrested at his home in Tabaita village, Tiriitab Moita with the help of detectives from Nairobi who located him in Kericho.

Area police commander Silas Gichunge confirmed the arrest saying another person who managed to escape arrest is being trailed by the police.

Asked how Kiplangat managed to sneak out of Nairobi at a time when several roadblocks have been mounted in several regions to prevent movement in and out of the capital, the officer said the man used “Panya Routes” after the escape from KMTC to find his way home.

Kiplangat was taken to Kapkatet Medical Training College where he has been quarantined. His family members have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days over fears that they may have been exposed to the novel Coronavirus.

Read: 2 People Believed To Have Been Among Individuals Who Escaped From KMTC Quarantine Facility Arrested On Thika Road

Yesterday, two other people were arrested at Marurui off Thika Road.

Police recovered a laptop believed to have been stolen from the KMTC quarantine facility before the escape.

The two were taken to the Kasarani area’s chief camp awaiting further action.

The individuals are said to have complained about exorbitant fees charged by government at the facility. Those being quarantined at KMTC are required to part with Ksh2,000 per day.

Read Also: Eko Dydda Claims Persons Quarantined At KMTC Returned To Police Stations Before Phone Is “Snatched” On Live TV (Video)

They jumped out through the fence landing Mbagathi Road, Nairobi, before disappearing into thin air.

The escape is the second to be witnessed in the county as some other 32 people were reported to have escaped from a quarantine facility in Mandera on April 14.

The persons are said to have colluded with the police who aided their escape.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned Kenyans against such irresponsible behaviour that may endanger the lives of other people.

Kagwe urged the persons to surrender before they face full force of the law.

“There is nothing to celebrate when runaway impunity takes place at the risk of all of us,” he said.

“A slight lapse in behaviour could roll back the gains we have made and the destiny of our nation.”

