KMTC CEO Prof Michael Kiptoo Sacked, Dr Kelly Oluoch Appointed In Replacement

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Board of Directors has sacked the CEO Prof Michael Kiptoo, and in his place appointed Dr Kelly Oluoch as Acting CEO. The changes were effected on December 24, 2020, pending substantive filling of the position.

Before his appointment, Dr Oluoch has been serving as the Deputy Director in charge of Finance, Planning and Administration in the College.

Previously, he served as Principal, Deputy Principal and Head of Department in the College. He also served as Pharmacist in Charge at Marsabit District Hospital.

Dr Kelly holds a doctorate in Business Administration, Strategic Management option from the University of Nairobi and in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Pharmacy from Purdue University; a Master of Science (MSc) in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Pharmacy from Purdue University; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nairobi; a Diploma in Industrial Pharmacy and Drug Discovery from Purdue (USA) and Howard University (USA); a Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Education and a Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from Dr. MGR Medical University.

Prof Kiptoo took over the KMTC mantle on March 1, 2018 in an acting capacity from Mr Peter K. Tum, who joined the Ministry of Health as the Principal Secretary.

Before his appointment at KMTC, Prof Kiptoo was an Associate Professor at the South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) School of Health Sciences in Kitui County.

Previously, he served in various capacities at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

