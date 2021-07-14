KMTC Board Chair Kaloki Accused of Victimizing CEO Kiptoo for Exposing Fraudulent Employment of Lover

Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC) chairman of the board Philip Kaloki is embroiled in a boardroom tussle with reinstated CEO Prof Michael Kiptoo.

Things took a turn for the worst when Prof Kiptoo assisted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with investigations into an alleged romantic relationship between the board’s chair and corporation secretary Miriam Ndunge.

It was as a result of the investigations that Kaloki sought to push out Kiptoo who was set to take over the reins of power at the college when his (Kaloki) term came to end in April 2021.

EACC launched a probe after a confidential report was made accusing the duo of being in a romantic relationship that led to Ndunge’s appointment without meeting the minimum qualification of being a registered secretary.

In his defense, Kiptoo said as a custodian of the recruitment, EACC ordered him to present all recruitment documents of the said appointment.

Documents in our possession show that Ndunge who sired a child with Kaloki on October 17, 2015 at the Aga Khan Hospital, applied for the job on November 16, 2015.

But her appointment letter shows that she got the job on November 13, 2015, three days before she applied for the secretary’s position.

Sources who sought anonymity told Kahawa Tungu that apart from fraudulently appointing his lover, he has been trying to interfere with the college’s organizational structure.

In the original structure, the corporation secretary is supposed to work under the Finance and Admin department but in the revised structure, the secretary reports directly to the CEO and under her is the Legal Services department and the Corporate Communications department.

The Original Organizational Structure A Copy of Organization Structure at KMTC as Proposed by Board Chair Philip Kiptoo

This, our source says, is a way for Kaloki to elevate her without following due process.

It has also been intimated to this writer that Kaloki has been lobbying other board members to push out Prof Kiptoo who previously served in various capacities at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Apart from victimizing Prof Kiptoo, Kaloki is accused of acting with impunity by handing tenders to tribesmen and friends without following the due process.

He has in the past, the source said, employed people from his home town of Kibwezi.

