KMPDU Secretary General Mwachonda Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr Mwachonda said that he contracted the virus while dispensing his official duties.

He did however note that he was in a stable condition and was self isolating.

“My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said.

The medic also stated that the disease was well in the community but that should be no cause for alarm or stigma.

“The disease is in the widespread community transmission phase, all of us are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families.

“Indeed, the high number of recoveries gives us hope that we shall as a nation, win this war against the invisible enemy upon us,” Mwachonda said.

He urged Kenyans to adhere to MOH guidelines that include wearing masks, washing hands with soap and water, and avoiding unnecessary movement so as to help flatten the curve.

To the government, Mwachonda asked that medics in the frontline be provided with quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and their welfare package be unveiled.

So far, more than 600 healthcare workers have contracted the virus since the index case was reported in March.

Three of the medics have lost their lives including Dr Adisa Lugaliki.

She contracted the killer virus from a colleague who contracted it from a patient.

During his latest address, President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the fallen hero who lost her life in the line of duty.

