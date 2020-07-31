in NEWS

KMPDU Secretary General Mwachonda Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

119 Views

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr Mwachonda said that he contracted the virus while dispensing his official duties.

He did however note that he was in a stable condition and was self isolating.

“My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said.

The medic also stated that the disease was well in the community but that should be no cause for alarm or stigma.

“The disease is in the widespread community transmission phase, all of us are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families.

“Indeed, the high number of recoveries gives us hope that we shall as a nation, win this war against the invisible enemy upon us,” Mwachonda said.

He urged Kenyans to adhere to MOH guidelines that include wearing masks, washing hands with soap and water, and avoiding unnecessary movement so as to help flatten the curve.

To the government, Mwachonda asked that medics in the frontline be provided with quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and their welfare package be unveiled.

KMPDU sec general

So far, more than 600 healthcare workers have contracted the virus since the index case was reported in March.

Three of the medics have lost their lives including Dr Adisa Lugaliki.

She contracted the killer virus from a colleague who contracted it from a patient.

During his latest address, President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the fallen hero who lost her life in the line of duty.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

edith nyenze

Tuju, His Three Children Risk Civil Jail For Defying Court Orders

TunnelBear Offers Zimbabweans 10GB Free Data Ahead of Protests