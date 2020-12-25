KMPDU Mourns Doctor Andrew Machua Njuguna

The Kenya Medical practioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is mourning yet again the death of their colleague.

Through a tweet, the union announced that they had lost a brilliant soul to COVID-19.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist after a month of battling COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna was a vibrant member of the @kenyadental Association. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,”reads the tweet.

This comes just days after doctors called off their strike.

Read: Doctors To Withdraw Tools Effective Monday -KMPDU

Speaking on Thursday, KMPDU acting secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda said they resolved to return to work after a deal with the government.

He also noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

On Wednesday, the medics told off national and county governments after they threatened to institute disciplinary action against the striking practitioners.

“As such, we advise the counties to take the following measures: effect stoppage of salaries where employees have not rendered their services. This is accordance with Section 79(6) and 80(1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act,” read a letter dated December 21 signed by Wycliffe Oparanya, the CoG chair.

Mwachonda then said that what they were fighting for was a matter of life and death and not money.

“Yes, you are powerful but we will not be slaves in this country. We have our rights and we have given our demands which have to be met,” Mwachonda said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu