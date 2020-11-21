KMPDU Mourns Dental Surgeon Nira Patel Who Succumbed Due To COVID-19 Complications

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is mourning the death of their colleague who succumbed due to COVID-19 complications.

Through a statement on Twitter, the union announced the passing of Dental Surgeon Dr Nira Patel describing her as a mentor to many.

“We mourn the passing on of Dr. Nira Patel due to COVID-19 complications. A dental surgeon specialized in orthodontics, a mentor to many & was recently bestowed with the life membership of the @kenyadental Association. Condolences to the family & friends. May her soul Rest In Peace,” reads the statement.

Earlier, the Union also confirmed the passing of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Head of Renal Unit and kidney specialist, Dr Anthony Were Omolo.

Omolo succumbed to COVID-19 complications and according to the union’s acting secretary-general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda, the deceased asked his colleagues to pray for him 14 days ago when he got re-admitted in the ICU due to the virus.

“14 days ago you asked us to pray for you, as you got re-admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 complications. We wake up to the heartbreaking & devastating news of your demise. A teacher, mentor & leader in nephrology. Your ultimate reward lies with the Almighty,” Mwachonda said.

Medics have threatened to down tools in two weeks after losing at least 8 colleagues in the last week.

Doctors have decried the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical insurance among other concerns.

“Over the last 8 months, KMPDU has continuously engaged all relevant government ministries, parastatals and council of governors, the legislature and followed all relevant channels in employment and labor relations in a bid to address the plight of frontline healthcare workers. The union had put the industrial off the table but now we have been forced to review our options,” Mwachonda said last week

