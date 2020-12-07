KMPDU Mourns 28-year-old Doctor Stephen Mogusu Who Succumbed To COVID-19

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is mourning the death of their colleague who succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Taking to Twitter, the Union announced that Stephen Mogusu, a 28-year-old doctor succumbed to COVID-19 and at the time of his death, he had not received his salary for 5 months.

The Union further added that Mogusu had no insurance nor medical cover with the family being left behind with no form of compensation.

“Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months, had no insurance & his young family left with no compensation. Too steep a price for Patriotism.” Read the tweet.



Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,had no insurance & his young family left with no compensation.Too steep a price for Patriotism. pic.twitter.com/hl8WNYxxeH — KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 7, 2020

Earlier today, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) demanded compensation for families of 26 nurses who succumbed to COVID-19 before resuming duty.

Speaking on Monday, KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako said that a total of 23,000 nurses have started industrial action and will only resume duty when their demands are met by the government.

“We have about 26,000 nurses, but those from Kenyatta National Hospital ad Moi Teaching and Referral will not down tools because the two institutions have had made arrangements with the nurses,” said Panyako.

Panyako accused the government of doing little to protect the lives of the frontline healthcare workers.

“How many nurses must die for the government to come in? We need an insurance cover for our nurses before we can go back to work,” he said.

According to Panyako, recent talks with the government have not been fruitful hence the decision to continue with the strike.

Yesterday, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) called off their planned strike at the last minute to give room for dialogue.

The doctors, however, noted that if the issue will not be resolved within the next two weeks, their strike will commence on December 21.

Panyako said nurses won’t suspend their strike like the doctors because the government has not shown any commitment in addressing their concerns.

Panyako said that nurses will only go back to work if the government pays pending salaries and allowances as well as provide them with the necessary gear such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), key in the fight against Coronavirus.

As of today, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 88,579. The death toll on the other hand is now at 1,531.

