KMPDU Chair Chibanzi Mwachonda Among 86 Medics Sacked By Mombasa County Gov’t

KMPDU Chairman Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda. [Courtesy]

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) Chairman Chibanzi Mwachonda is among 86 doctors fired by the Mombasa County Government over gross misconduct for refusal to resume duty.

On Tuesday, governors rejected a return to work formula for doctors which was reached in December following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson, Wycliffe Oparanya said they were not consulted, adding that there was no budgetary allocation to cater for the deal.

As a result, clinical officers issued a 48-hour strike notice.

“It is with utmost shock that we learned of the letter by the COG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya to the CS Health distancing themselves from the RTWF that was given a clean bill of health by the President.

“We presume this is a call to extend the strike by the CoG,” Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) General Secretary George Gibore said.

