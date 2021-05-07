KMPDU Boss Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda Voted Out

Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has been voted out as the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General.

Dr Mwachonda lost the plum position during elections held on Thursday.

He will be replaced by Dr Ouma Davji, who secured 36 per cent of the votes cast.

In the hotly contested election, Dr Mwachonda came in third with 15.5 per cent of the votes.

Further, Dr Abidan Muchuma was elected KMPDU’s new national chairperson. The medic secured 36.6 per cent of the votes cast.

Benjamin Magare came in second with 32.1 per cent of the votes.

KMPDU’s incoming vice-chairperson is Dr David Mundia who garnered 45.6 per cent of the vote.

Dr Mwachonda took over as the union’s Acting Secretary-General role after the appointment of Fredrick Ouma Oluga to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as Chief Officer, Health, in March 2020.

He took over the role at a time Coronavirus had just been confirmed in the country.

In his role as the union boss, he called on the government to review the plight of healthcare workers, who he described as frontline soldiers fighting the invisible enemy.

In December last year, he called off a planned medics’ strike for 14 days to allow for dialogue.

The doctors later downed their tools after talks with the government hit a dead end.

After three days on strike, he told doctors to go back to work after the government promised to address their grievances.

