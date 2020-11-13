KMPDU Alarmed As MTRH Surgeon Emara Ashraf Succumbs To Covid-19

The Kenyan medical fraternity is mourning the death of Emara Ashraf, a surgeon at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday morning.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the plastic surgeon at the Eldoret-based hospital passed on at a Nakuru hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Dr Ashraf joins a list of a number of health care workers who have lost the Covid-19 battle in the recent past.

This week alone, the medical fraternity lost four senior specialists including Dr Vladimir Schuckin, Dr Hudson Inyangala and Dr Robert Ayisi.

Reacting to Dr Ashraf’s death, in a tweet on Friday afternoon, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) called on all medical doctors to abstain from duties where the work environment is not safe.

Read: Ex-Nairobi County Secretary Dr. Ayisi Succumbs To Covid-19 Days After Fake Death Alert

The union further called on the government to bear the cost of treatment for Covid-19 for all Frontline Health Care Workers and the public.

National and County Governments must bear the cost of treatment for COVID-19 for all Frontine Health Care Workers and the public. — KMPDU (@kmpdu) November 13, 2020

KMPDU’s statement comes at a time Kenyans continue to criticize the government over a declaration that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) won’t help offset Covid-19 treatment bills.

Appearing before the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo said it is expensive and unsustained for the NHIF and private insurance firms to foot the bills.

Read Also: 22 Healthcare Workers Have Succumbed To COVID-19 Since March- Update

Meanwhile, Dr Ashra’s colleagues continue to send their tributes with many mourning him as a great surgeon who served with dedication.

Thuranira Kaugiria, a KMPDU official tweeted, “Doctors are paying the ultimate price in this COVID-19 era. We have lost Dr Emara Ashraf. A plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the MTRH. Great surgeon. Great teacher. Great mentor. Daktari, be at peace.”

Doctors are paying the ultimate price in this COVID-19 era.

We have lost Dr Emara Ashraf.

A plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the @MTRHofficial.

Great surgeon. Great teacher. Great mentor. Daktari,be at peace. It is well. — Thuranira Kaugiria (@drthuranira) November 13, 2020

“What a time! Another brilliant mind gone! Fare thee well, doc! My heart goes out to the family, and to the fraternity that is suffering hits from all sides, ” said Lukoye Atwoli, a dean at Aga Khan University Medical College and former Moi University School of Medicine dean.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu