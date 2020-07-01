KMPDC Declares Shalom Hospital Free To Resume Operations

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDC) has declared Athi River Shalom Hospital free to resume operations.

According to KMPDC CEO Daniel Yumbya the facility can resume operations as soon as the premises are fumigated and properly disinfected.

Mr Yumbya also demanded that the hospital management make Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) available for the health practitioners.

Six medics tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week.

The doctors’ regulator further directed Machakos Health CEC to make sure the infected health workers are quarantined in a special ward within the facility in line within the ministry guidelines.

All security officers have also been directed to leave the facility.

KMPDC has also asked that over 100 patients who had been admitted are allowed to proceed for 14-day self-quarantine.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua on Saturday sealed off the hospital following four COVID19 related deaths.

The four were pronounced dead on different dates after being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

But the Ministry of Health clarified that the hospital was not closed but was serving as a quarantine facility.

“However, the hospital shall not admit anymore patients until it is proven there is no more cross infection,” the ministry said.

Of the 139 samples tested for the virus, 16 were positive for the respiratory disease.

The 10 coronavirus positive patients have since been transferred to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital.

Virus cases in Kenya are spread out in 41 counties and currently stand at 6, 366.

Recovered cases are at 2,039 with 148 fatalities.

