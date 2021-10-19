KMPDC Cancels The License Of Reale Hospital Eldoret For Withholding Body Of Former Patient

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has canceled the license of Reale Hospital Eldoret and the Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Erick Kipkoech Ruto for failing to release a detained body of a former patient.

In a letter to Dr Ruto and the hospital on Tuesday, KMPDC CEO Dr Daniel Yumbya said that the hospital failed to preserve the dignity of individuals and communities.

“The Council notes with concern that despite communication to yourselves on 28th September and 15th October 2021, directing your institution to release the body of the deceased for interment, you have failed, refused and or neglected to comply with the said order,” said Yumbya.

“We wish to reiterate that the position of the law is unequivocal about the illegality of detention of bodies. Article 19 of the Constitution of Kenya (2010) states that the purpose of recognising and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms is to preserve the dignity of individuals and communities.”

The Code of Professional Conduct and Discipline provides that it is unethical for doctors or Health Institutions to detain patient(s) for non-payment of fees. The Code further advises that legal means should be used to recover the said fees.

“In view of the above, the Council hereby orders for the immediate unconditional release of the body of the late Julius Nyerere Odera to his family for burial rites and confirm the same to the Council in writing,” added Yumbya.

