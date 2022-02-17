Klopp: Only Negative In Liverpool Win Is Jota’s Injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the only negative from his team’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 was an ankle injury to Diogo Jota.

Jota was replaced at the start of the second half by Roberto Firmino, who opened the scoring in the San Siro.

Mohamed Salah added the second to give his side a big advantage before the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.

“I am happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off,” said Klopp.

Portugal forward Jota, 25, has played a significant role as Liverpool chase trophies on four fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season and Klopp will be hoping he is not out for a significant spell, with Liverpool facing Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on 27 February.

“The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change,” added Klopp.

Pressed further on the injury, the German said: “Twisted ankle, it was swollen. So that’s not a good sign but we have to see.

“We will check it as early as possible tomorrow [Thursday] but we need further assessment.”

