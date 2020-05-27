B-Club, Kiza Lounge To Remain Shut After Court Declined To Suspend Order Revocking Permits

Four popular nightclubs in Nairobi’s posh estate of Kilimani will remain shut after a court declined to issue an order reopening them pending hearing and determination of an appeal challenging revocation of their licences.

The clubs; Kiza Lounge, Space Lounge, Grill and Explorer Tavern and B-Club were ordered shut in November last year following complaints by area residents.

The Kilimani Project Foundation claimed that operators of the clubs “play loud music daily and host rowdy drunken revelers thereby depriving them of sleep and security.”

“Some of other negative effects from the said establishments release noise, littering by patrons, obstruction of motor vehicles by patrons, exposure to immoral and indecent behaviour by the patrons inside their vehicles, property prices being driven down as a result of all those activities and loss of income by some residents,” submitted the Kilimani residents.

On Tuesday, however, the clubs’ managers; Barry Ndengeyingoma (B Club), Antonio Leting (Explorer Tavern), James Kungu Kariuki (Space Lounge and Grill) and Judy Gitau (Kiza lounge), in their affidavits submitted that they will lose business of more than Sh400 million should the closure order stay.

In their separate applications, the clubs’ management noted that some 120 people would also be rendered jobless.

But Justice Loice Komingoi of the Environment and Lands Court said that the four business entities failed to show how they would suffer losses.

“The issue of substantial loss is a matter of fact. Each of the applicants ought to have demonstrated substantial loss by way of documents. They have not done so,” said Justice Komingoi.

She also noted that reopening the clubs would be a disservice to the Kilimani residents.

Kilimani residents also submitted that the clubs were still acting with impunity. They gave an example of a shooting at B-Club where Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is said to have shot a deejay, Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve at close range.

According to the residents, the clubs have no control over their revellers.

Last year, the court declined to grant the order of permanent injunction to restrain the clubs from carrying on their business as they already had the necessary licenses duly issued.

“They are operating the businesses due to the licenses issued (albeit unlawfully),” the court said.

