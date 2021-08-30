Governor Kivutha Kibwana Leaves Wiper for Muungano Party Ahead of 2022 Duel

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has left the Wiper Party for Muungano Party.

The county boss defected from the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party to rejoin Muungano which he left in 2017 for the former.

Speaking on Monday, Kibwana said he will seek the presidency on a Muungano party ticket in next year’s general elections.

He averred that he will launch his bid in Nairobi in days to come.

Kibwana has had run-ins with the party boss for a while now.

Read: Wiper Party Threatens To Expel Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

In July, he dared the party to eject him if it found that he was no longer useful.

He claimed that the party had demanded that he appears before a disciplinary committee on various occasions.

“Let them (Wiper) do as they wish. I cannot stop them from ejecting me from the party… If I’m no longer useful to the party, I cannot stop them from doing what they want,” he said.

He opined that the party had accused him of backing a different candidate during the Kithuki/Kitise by-election.

In his defense, the county chief said Wiper and Muungano had an agreement in place that allowed support of the two parties.

Read Also: Bring It On, Governor Kibwana Tells Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. After Impeachment Threat

He also alleged that the Wiper party had fingered him for not paying monthly party contributions.

Then, Kibwana declined to appear before the committee on grounds that he was recuperating after going under the knife.

In 2019, Kibwana said he had held discussions with the electorate who allowed him to leave Wiper over ideological differences between him and Kalonzo who is also poised to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“There have been issues within the party, especially between myself and the party leader. I sat down with the people of Makueni and told them I could no longer be the (Wiper) party Chair and they said it was fine as it is not mandatory for me to hold that position in order to serve them,” said Kibwana.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...