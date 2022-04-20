Kivutha Kibwana Distressed Over Kalonzo’s Antics in Azimio, Says Working with Him is Impossible

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana claims working with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance is a daunting task.

In a statement shared via Twitter, the county boss said working with the former vice president has proven impossible especially in Ukambani region.

Kivutha also alleged that Kalonzo wants him out of the alliance structures.

He added that he is at peace with the “sad reality” and hopes that history will be kind to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted me out of all Azimio structures,” tweeted the outgoing governor.

“I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us.”

This comes days after Kibwana urged Kalonzo to embrace diversity in the Azimio-OKA coalition.

All parties that support Raila, the county chief said, should be permitted to campaign for him.

“Kalonzo should embrace inclusivity, not a three-legged philosophy… Winning elections is about numbers. Let all political parties that genuinely support Raila be welcome in the coalition and campaign for Azimio,” he said.

Earlier on in the month, OKA parties sent a letter of concern to Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu, alleging a breach of agreement.

Shakila Abdalla and Bernard Wafukho, the Secretaries General of Wiper and the United Democratic Party (UDP), respectively, requested the coalition registration to be halted.

According to legend, Kalonzo’s notorious three-legged stool was given a fourth leg.

The inclusion was set after eight affiliate parties led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua threatened to exit blaming exclusion.

Mutua then said he was ready to reconcile with Kalonzo who he considers his political rival in the region.

“Let us work together, strategize together and even campaign together because that is the only way we can win. I am ready for a Handshake so that we can forge forward and secure Raila’s presidency,” Mutua said.

“There is inclusivity and we are moving forward. That’s why I have told Kalonzo to hold my hand as we campaign for Raila. Let us pause our conflicts.”

