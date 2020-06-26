Governor Kivutha Kibwana Announces 2022 Presidential Bid After Kalonzo “Joined” Jubilee

Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana has announced that he will contest for presidency in 2022.

In a tweet on Friday, Kibwana said that part of his manifesto would be to promote devolution.

“I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for presidency in the coming election. I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku’s President. Will go all the way to the Ballot Box with Wanjiku in 2022. We must ensure devolution works for our communities, ” said Kibwana.

Kibwana has over the recent past been recognised as the best performing governor in the country.

A section of Kenyans hails him for among others things, implementing free Universal Health Care for his people especially the elderly, launching fruit and milk processing plants in a bid to promote farmers and agriculture in his dry county.

But he has also faced criticism over alleged graft.

The governor sued blogger Cyprian Nyakundi last year over claims that he was building a Ksh600 Million hotel using funds syphoned from Makueni county coffers.

Kibwana was re-elected Makueni governor in 2017 after his Muungano party entered a pre-election pact with the Wiper Democratic Movement Party.

The governor was appointed Wiper Party’s chairman but announced in February last year that he had stepped aside after a disagreement with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He is a staunch supporter of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and has made several appearances with ODM leader Raila Odinga to drum up support for the initiative.

Kibwana’s move to go for the top seat can also be attributed to Kalonzo’s decision to sign a deal with the ruling Jubilee government ahead of the 2022 elections.

The two have differed in political ideologies for some time now with leaders allied to Kibwana criticizing Kalonzo for his political moves.

Kalonzo has for years been regarded as Ukambani kingpin but from the latest developments, some leaders seem to have lost confidence in his leadership.

