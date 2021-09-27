Ex-Minister Kiunjuri Decries Isolation After Allies Fail to Turn Up for Nephew’s Burial

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mwangi Kiunjuri has decried isolation from his political allies during his time of need.

Kiunjuri lost his nephew Gerald Kiunjuri Kariuki, a 4th-year student at JKUAT last week.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sudden death of my beloved nephew, Gerald Kiunjuri Kariuki. Gerald was a recent 4th-year student at JKUAT. A young promising soul has been dimmed. May God rest his soul in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

During the burial, however, the ex-CS claimed to have been abandoned after two of his closest political allies failed to attend.

He singled out Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru whom he claimed he single-handedly helped build their careers but have now turned their backs on him.

For instance, The Service Party (TSP) chairman could not comprehend how the two legislators failed to show up nor bothered to send condolences to the bereaved family.

“Today two people surprised me, Senator John Kinyua, who I put in my vehicle in 2013 taking him all round in Laikipia. He was broke and my wife fed him for three months, yet up to now not even a message of condolences has he sent to me and my family. Not even a WhatsApp message,” Kiunjuri lamented during the burial.

He added, “During the past election period I called both of them for a six-hour meeting explaining to them that if they went for the same position, they would lose so I advised one to vie for the senatorial position and the other to vie for the MP post.”

Although it is unclear the circumstances under which the former minister’s nephew died. There are speculations that he took his own life due to mental illnesses. He was laid to rest on September 24, 2021.

