Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose Finally Releases Ksh2 Million Donated By DP Ruto 2 Years Ago

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose has finally released Ksh2 million donated by Deputy President William Ruto two years ago.

The money was meant for construction of classrooms in Ikonge Secondary and Primary Schools, but has withheld the money for two years, triggering an uproar from parents.

Media reports indicate that on Monday the MP submitted Ksh3 million, Ksh1 million being from the CDF kitty.

Mose says that he had been instructed by the DP to first top up the amount before submitting it to the recipients.

“My intention to withhold the moeny was positive, contrary to what the parents are saying. I plan to give them more money from the CDF kitty so that they can construct at least four classrooms in each school,” he said.

The MP said that construction of the classes will be done before the schools re-open, either in November 2020 or January 2021 according to the Ministry of Education.

“There are just a few people who want to taint my name by politicising everything that I do. No time will be wasted in listening to them because all I want to do is work for the people who elected me to represent them in parliament,” he added.

He toured the schools in the company of CDF committee members.

