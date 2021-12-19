Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka Discharged from Hospital After Poisoning Incident

Kitutu Chache MP, Richard Onyonka is lucky to be alive after he survived a poisoning incident on Friday.

The MP had attended a rally in Ibacho, Masaba South where an unidentified man passed him a bottle of water.

He took a swig at the bottle, but could not swallow the water as he claimed it tasted different.

Onyonka is said to have started bleeding from his mouth, before he was rushed to the hospital. He was discharged after an overnight stay.

The MP is a key alley in the Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati’s campaigns for the Kisii gubernatorial seat. Arati announced on Saturday that he was suspending his campaigns following the incident.

He urged the authorities to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Let them leave no stone unturned and undertake a decisive probe and bring to book the suspect,” said Arati.

The Dagoretti North MP came out to condemn the incident in the company of Robert Monda, his running mate, Donya Toto, Samuel Omwando and several ward reps.

Omwando cited political malice as a cause for such incidents.

“If politics is heading here then we are lost as a society,” said Omwando.

He added that there were people who were said to be trailing the Simba Arati campaigns team with poison in their pockets.

“These are tactics of a dying horse. It is a practice that is archaic and primitive that someone is resorting to such kind of tactics to silence us,” he told journalists.

