Kitui Youths Stage Protests After Sh3 Million Donated by DP Ruto Goes Missing

A section of youths from Kitui has expressed displeasure after the funds that were donated by Deputy President Wiliam Ruto went missing.

The youths have staged demonstrations after the Sh3 million that was donated to boda boda operators and local traders disappeared.

Apparently, the money was expected to be shared among the aforementioned groups but some individuals hijacked the course and took away with the funds.

They are now calling on investigations to be done in order to establish how the funds went missing. They ideally urged organizers of the events to be transparent and involve locals on how the funds are to be shared.

“Next time when they come, they should look for real hustlers. The ones handed the money do not care about us. They went with the money for their own benefits, ” a trader is quoted by a local publication.

Our unity as a nation will ensure that the Bottom-Up Economic Model we are proposing will bear fruits. We are on course to achieve that. Mutomo market, Kitui County. pic.twitter.com/2imzYi1Q6s — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 12, 2021

In a similar account of events a fortnight ago, Kakamega youths criticized their former Senator Boni Khalwale for allegedly pocketing Sh1 million donated by the DP Ruto in support of youths.

The youths asserted that they did not receive even a shilling from donations by Ruto aimed to boost small businesses in the region.

Thus, led by Isukha East MCA Farouk Machanje they urged the DP to stop using proxies to pass his donations to the common people.

“I’m here as the MCA of Isukha East, and we want Khalwale to come out and account for the Sh1 million donated by RUto to help the women and youth,” Machanje said.

They labeled Khalwale a political broker who was more focused on satisfying his interests rather than those of the people of Kakamega.

"I am asking my friend DP, kindly look for someone else and work with him for the Kakamega county gubernatorial race. Khalwale is a no. He is a political broker," the MCA added.

