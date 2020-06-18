Kitui MCA James Munuve Claims To Have Been Assaulted For Leading Ngilu’s Impeachment

A Member of the County Assembly of Kitui, James Munuve has recorded a statement at the police station claiming to have been assaulted after leading the talks on the impeachment of Governor Charity Ngilu.

Standard reports that the Kanziku Ward MCA was having a meal at a restaurant when a man intercepted, moved towards him and started roughing him up alluding that he was part of the team making things hard for the Governor.

“He entered the cafeteria shouting that all Wiper MCAs must be disciplined. He then walked over to me, pushed and roughed me up, saying that I was part of the team that was fighting the governor,” the MCA is quoted.

Read: How Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Son-in-law Orchestrated Theft Of Ksh19 Million In Stone Crusher Scandal

He was relieved after the hotel management swerved in and threw the man out.

According to the publication, the man who assaulted him was identified by the MCA as the leader of the Youth movement in the county.

Ngilu is facing ouster after a section of MCAs opted to collect signatures in support of her impeachment motion.

The push and pull tussle between the governor and the county representatives was heightened last week when 6 of her nominees to the County Public Service Board (CPSB) were rejected.

Read Also: Kitui Senator Enock Wambua Faults Ngilu’s KICOTEC Project

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also caught in the middle of the tussle as he is accused of using his troops to frustrate Ngilu.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was last week impeached by the MCAs on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

She is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu