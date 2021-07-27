Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu Hospitalised With Covid-19

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital with Covid-19.

This was revealed by Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua, who spoke in Ndakaini, during an event for artistes hosted by Royal Media Services chairman SK Macharia.

“Our sister Charity Ngilu told me to inform you that he is suffering from Covid-19 and admitted at Nairobi Hospital. Let us take care, Covid-19 is everywhere, she told me to warn you,” said Mutua.

Ngilu has been missing from the public for sometime now, without official communication.

She lastly appeared in public on July 21, when she hosted Garissa County Governor Ali Korane in Kitui County government offices where they “held discussions on areas of mutual interest between the two Counties”.

As of July 26, Kenya had recorded a total of 197,959 Covid-19 infections, 3,872 deaths and 186,594 recoveries.

Ngilu is among the 1,324 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,688 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

172 patients are in the ICU, 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

398 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 352 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

