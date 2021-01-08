Kitui County Ventures Into Making Soccer Balls

Kitui County has ventured into manufacturing of soccer balls a field dominated by international brands like Nike and Adidas.

Most local football clubs, schools, colleges and other entities use imported balls, a gap the County wants to plug in order to create jobs.

“Kitui County is placing increased focus on manufacturing to drive the local growth and create jobs,” a statement from the County reads.

“The turn around in local production comes about as a transforming prospective that will see the county become a key driver in the journey to realising the “Buy Kitui, Build Kitui” dream.”

