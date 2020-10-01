Kitengela Woman Beaten By Agent Over Sh13,000 In Rent Arrears

A housewife residing in Kitengela was on Tuesday beaten into a pulp by a house agency employee over rent arrears.

The woman, Pauline Achieng’ was beaten by an agent for Danco Apartments over what she claimed was some Sh13,000.

Her husband, James Muturi, has been unable to clear the outstanding amount dating back to April due to the financial constraints occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Sh13,000 they are asking for accrued when businesses went down following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. I even paid them Sh4,000 last week,” Muturi said.

Read:

Recounting events from that night, Achieng’ said the agent knocked on her door and demanded that she leaves the house with her 6-month-old baby.

It was around 7 pm so she declined to leave and instead asked him to wait for her husband to return from work.

“I told him my husband had not come back from work and I did not have the money at the time. He again told me he wanted to lock the house and therefore I should walk out with my six-months-old baby so he could lock it,” Achieng’ said.

When she refused to get out, the agent started kicking and hitting her until she blacked out.

Read Also:

“He attempted to pull me out of the house while my child was suckling. I held on to the door. When he failed to pull me out, he hit me on the head as he rained kicks on my waist and stomach,” she added.

It was the last blow to her stomach that sent her writhing to the floor. She came to at Kitengela sub-county hospital.

Neighbours who witnessed the ordeal took the baby from its mother when she lost consciousness.

The couple has been living at the said apartment for five years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu