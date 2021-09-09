Kitengela Woman Arrested for Torturing Son to Death, Lying Minor Fell from Sofa

A woman has been arrested in Kitengela, Kajiado, County over the sudden death of her son.

The mother was arrested on Thursday, September 9, after an autopsy report showed that the minor had been tortured leading to his death.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mercy Mlengeka Mwauli had lied to authorities that the son sustained head injuries after falling off a sofa set at their Ngewa Apartment on Wednesday.

She reported the matter at Kitengela Police station at 7:30pm.

The woman told the police at the station that the boy, Sunny Dickens Anjichi, was rushed to the nearby Shalom Hospital, where he died as doctors and nurses attended to him.

The autopsy was conducted at the hospital’s mortuary on Thursday morning at the request of the boy’s father.

The father, Dick Anjichi Ndubukhile, and DCI detectives witnessed the postmortem exercise.

Pathologists at the hospital established that the boy had actually died of severe injuries inflicted on his body.

The report, DCI said, showed that the boy had severe bruises on the lower limbs. There was also severe bleeding on the upper limbs, the arms, thighs and the head.

Following the revelations, the detectives visited Ngewa Apartment where the suspect and the caretaker were questioned.

“It was established that the child had been savagely attacked by the mother over an unknown issue,” said DCI.

“The woman was swiftly arrested and placed in custody awaiting her fate in court.”

Police said she will face murder charges once investigations are completed.

