New Twist As It Emerges That Kitengela Four Were Killed By People Known To Them

The four men allegedly killed by the mob in Kitengela were actually murdered by people known to them, a witness has revealed.

According to the witness quoted by the Nation, neighbours who knew them tried to rescue them but the infuriated killers could not hear a word.

“Villagers cornered the four at dusk. There were more than 15 private vehicles at the scene. They were killed by people known to them. The four are known by the villagers. They cried for mercy from their tormentors to no avail,” said the witness.

An effort by a neighbour who shot in the air to disperse the killers did not bear fruits, as they beat them senselessly amidst cries for mercy.

Two brothers Fred Mureithi, 30 and Victor Mwangi, 25, and their friends Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28, had convened to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday and were on their way back when they met their untimely deaths.

Their attackers, according to initial reports, had suspected them to be cattle thieves.

“They went where the four were sitting and attacked them by using rungus and using spears until they died. They did not resist and even issued the villagers with contacts they would use to contact for easy identification. The villagers, however, heard none of it,” said another witness.

Mureithi was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

Their mother is said to have received the news of their death on Tuesday.

“My source tells me she is in shock and now under watch at a hospital in London. The two boys were her only children,” said lawyer Wahome Thuku.

In an online financial appeal shared on Wednesday, the bereaved parent described her sons as “humble, loving and selfless”.

“On Sunday 8th August, my two sons Freddie and Victor were brutally murdered in Nairobi Kenya as a result of mistaken identity. They were 30yrs and 25 yrs old respectively. No words can explain the pain and emptiness in my heart (sic),” she wrote.

“Freddie and Victor were the most humble, loving and selfless people one would have liked to be associated with. They were my pride and always stepped in for those in need. Unfortunately, they didn’t live to enjoy their old age as the cruel hand of death denied them this and cut short their dreams in life. I would love my sons to have a befitting and memorable funeral , therefore kindly appeal to all for any donations towards the expenses and to make this wish come true. Kindly donate whatever you can as nothing is too small.”

