Kitengela Four: Mother Allegedly Exhumes Son’s Body, Disappears With It

Police in Holo village in West Songhor, Chemelil Sub- County, Kisumu County are investigating an incident where the body of one of the ‘Kitengela four’ was exhumed by the mother and taken to an unknown destination.

According to the police, Caroline Obuong, the mother of Elijah Obuong, came with a group of six men and exhumed the body which was buried three weeks ago.

“A group of seven people suspected to be from uyoma siaya county came in hearse reg: number not known and invaded the home of Daniel Obudi Ogago of mobile no 0715606869 a resident of holo village west songhor sublocation and ilegaly exhumed the body of Elijah Obuong a nephew to Daniel Obudi who was buried on 13/05/2021,” the OB report read in part.

The seven wrapped the coffin with a polythene bag and then drove to unknown destination.

“Our officers from Koru Police station are dealing with this matter that is still under investigation,” said Kisumu County commander Samwel Anampiu.

Read: IG Mutyambai Directs DCI to Form Special Team that will Probe Kitengela Murders

Last month, Caroline said that his son was just a victim of circumstances.

“My son was a staunch Adventist and did not take alcoholic drinks. He only had friends of questionable character. It is painful. It is cruel and merciless to kill such an innocent, harmless person. My firstborn son has died a cruel death leaving his only other brother and us,” she said.

The four men; Jack Ochieng, Benjamin Imbai, Brian Odour and Obuong, went missing after having lunch at a popular club in Kitengela.

Obuong’s body was recovered on April 20, 2021, just a day after he was reported missing. His body was taken to the mortuary and marked as an ‘unidentified male adult.’

100 meters from where Obuong’s body was found, another body believed to be that of Ochieng was found.

A third body, believed to be that of Imbai, was found at General Kago Funeral Home.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu