Kitengela Family Living in Fear After 11-year-old Kin Found Dead

A Kitengela family is distraught after the body of their 11-year-old kin was discovered a few metres from his home.

Emanuel Kibet Kipkemboi of Jamii Bora estate in Kitengela was found in a deserted house.

According to friends and neighbours who spoke to the Nation, the Grade 5 pupil at Sathya-sai School on the Isinya-Kiserian road, went missing on Saturday.

At the scene of incident, police discovered a chisel and a hummer.

“I saw the mutilated body. The perpetrators must have had enough time to commit the crime and cover their backs. Nobody heard any distress call since the time the boy went missing,” a neighbour told the daily.

An autopsy exam conducted at the Shalom Hospital in Athi River showed that the minor died following multiple stab wounds to the head.

The report showed that Kibet suffered 17 stabs in the head and neck.

Those at the morgue told the daily that the young boy moved in with his mother after his father passed on in January.

The deceased’s sister, Daisy Kibet, remembered her brother as a joyful football fan who was a sweetheart.

“He was my only brother. He was always jovial and friendly. He lit up our family even in dark moments despite his tender age,” Daisy said, adding the family is now living in fear.

George Kipsang, the boy’s uncle, who spoke on behalf of the family, asked authorities to expedite investigations into the murder most heinous.

“This is a cold-blood murder. We wonder who could have wanted an innocent boy dead. Police should expedite the investigation and ensure justice for our loved one,” said Kipsang.

Preliminary findings, according to Isinya sub-county Police Commander Ancent Kaloki, indicate to a suspected family conflict.

“We suspect the person who lured the boy to his murder was known to him. We have crucial leads we are following to unravel the murder,” he said.

The body is lying at the Shalom Community mortuary.

