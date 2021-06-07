Kisumu Yatch Club Closed As Members Hospitalised With Covid-19

The management of the Kisumu Yatch Club has announced closure of the facility for two weeks following surging cases of Covid-19.

In a statement dated June 6, 202, the management said that a number of its members had been hospitalised with Covid-19, hence the closure.

“Due to increasing cases of Covid-19 infection in Kisumu County and many hospitals in Kisumu being full of Covid -19 patients, it has become a matter of great concern for the Management Committee to contain the pandemic for the safety of members, staff and their immediate families,” the statement read in part.

“Many of our club members with Covid-19 are in isolation and as Kisumu according to statistics has become the new epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, the management committee has decided to close the club for two weeks effective Monday 7th June 2021 and open Monday 21st, June 2021.”

Read: Kisumu Leads As Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps To 9.7%

During the period, kitchen and bar services will remain closed and patrons will not be allowed in.

“Please refrain from coming to club during this closure period and do not argue with the security providers at the gate as nobody will be allowed entry,” added the statement.

On Saturday, June 5, Kisumu recorded 54 cases which was the highest among all the counties.

In the recent weeks, Kisumu has had the highest number of infections in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu