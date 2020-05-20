Kisumu Thief Checks Self Into Hotel, Drills Hole Leading To Supermarket And Steals Valuables

A theft in Kisumu county’s Kondele area has baffled residents.

The thief, yet to be caught up with, is said to have booked himself into a hotel, City Park hotel, that shares a wall with Shivling Supermarket from which he stole valuables of unknown value including television sets and cash money.

The man is believed to have drilled a hole from his hotel room all the way to the supermarket that opened its doors two months ago.

According to the hotel manager, only one person was booked into the hotel last night (Tuesday).

Shivling supermarket staff members on reporting to work on Wednesday morning noticed a hole in the wall prompting them to alert the police.

K24 Digital indicates that workers from Shivling and City Park have been questioned.

In November 2017, three people shocked the entire nation after they stole Sh52 million from a Kenya Commercial Bank strongroom in Thika.

They too, dug a tunnel from a room right next to the bank for months.

Those behind the heist, word had it, learnt the tricks from Ocean’s Eleven, an American movie.

Apart from the Sh52 million, they also made away with 95 Australian dollars, 185 euros, 1,630 sterling pounds, 271,000 Tanzania shillings, 947,000 Uganda shillings, US$5,781, 40 South African rand and 5 Canadian dollars.

Their case is still on going. They were released on a Sh4 million cash bail each.

