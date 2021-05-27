Kisumu Stadium Is International, CS Amina Adamant

Amidst heavy online criticism over perceived poor workmanship, CS Amina Mohamed has come out to defend Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu – saying it is “world class.”

The thirty thousand sitting capacity facility, which which has been under construction over the past seven months, with the work still ongoing, is set to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebration.

A photo showing part of the work so far done has in the past days caused an online buzz, with majority having a feeling it does not reflect the artistic impression.

“People of Kisumu are obsessed with the word ”international”. Must everything have the word ”international”?” Sports journalist Eric Njiru asked in jest.

Reacting to the doubts whether the stadium meets international standards, Amina said, “I am satisfied that it is world class and meets required international standards.”

When done, the facility will have the main playing surface, eight lanes running track, terraces all round the stadium, one of the biggest VIP pavilions in the country and a lounge.

The stadium sitting on a six-acre piece of land acquired from the previous facility that used to host Agriculture Society of Kenya Shows, has a parking ground enough for 600 cars.

So far close to Ksh500,000 has gone into the work.

