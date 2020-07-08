Kisumu Police Officer Who Shot Husband For Not Picking Calls Released On Sh500,000 Bail

A Kisumu Police Officer who on Sunday shot at her husband, injuring him on the right side of the head has been arraigned.

Maureen Awuor, an Administration officer is said to have shot her husband of three years with an AK-47 rifle at their rented home in Dago Area.

Appearing before Winam senior resident magistrate Fatuma Rashid on Tuesday, the policewoman was charged with attempted murder.

She denied the charges leveled against her and was released on Sh2 million bond or Sh500,000 bail.

Her husband, Victor Odhiambo Onunga, with whom she shares a one year old son is a clinical officer at Milimani Hospital in Kisumu.

On the material day, a police report read, the accused person returned home to find Odhiambo watching television.

She accused him of not picking calls and giving their domestic worker Sh50 for lunch without consulting her.

Awuor then cocked the gun and threatened to kill him and herself before opening fire.

Neighbours who dared to help the situation were shot at. None were hit by the bullet.

The officer then left and headed back to the station where she handed the AK-47 rifle, a magazine with 27 rounds of 7.62mm bullets to her colleague, APC Nancy Chepkurui.

The rifle is being kept as an exhibit as investigations continue.

She then disappeared only to return to their home in the wee hours of the morning, when she was arrested.

The case will me mentioned on July 21 ahead of hearing on September 9.

