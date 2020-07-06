Kisumu Police Officer To Be Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Husband For Not Picking Calls

A Kisumu police officer has been arrested after she shot at her husband twice.

Administration officer Maureen Awuor, 35, attached to CIPU headquarters in Kisumu East, is said to have quarreled with her spouse on Sunday, July 5.

Victor Odhiambo Onunga, 28, sustained an injury on the right side of the head above the ear, a police report indicates.

Ms Awuor, the report details, returned to their rented apartment in Dago Area at around 8 pm to find her husband, a clinical officer at Milimani Hospital, watching television.

She accused him on not picking up her calls and giving their domestic worker Sh50 for lunch without consulting her.

Awuor then cocked the gun and threatened to kill him and herself before opening fire.

Neighbours who dared to help the situation were shot at. None were hit by the bullet.

The officer then left and headed back to the station where she handed the AK-47 rifle, a magazine with 27 rounds of 7.62mm bullets to her colleague, APC Nancy Chepkurui.

She then disappeared only to return to their home in the wee hours of the morning.

The report indicates that Mr Odhiambo who was rushed to Kisumu County Hospital has been treated and discharged.

He reported the matter at Kasagam Police Station under OB No 32/5/7/2020.

The couple have a one year old son.

Officer Awuor is in custody and is set to be charged with attempted murder.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu