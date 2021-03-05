Kisumu Man Shoots Dead One Person, Injures Three Others After Snatching Gun From a Police Officer

One person has been left dead and three others seriously injured after a man snatched a pistol from a traffic police officer at Kisumu bus park and started randomly shooting at people.

According to a local publication, one man died on the spot. A traffic police officer also sustained serious injuries after being shot in the stomach was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital.

Three others, a woman who was shot on the thigh, a tout identified as Kasuku and a barber known as Daddy have been left nursing serious injuries.

The man was however cornered by the irate crowd and lynched while trying to escape through a hotel.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had worn gloves in his hands and had covered his face. He was also found with two ID’s that bore different names.

The firearm he used has since been recovered.

“The man shot at anyone who tried to block him from escaping. The officer was shot at while pursuing the suspect in an attempt to recover the stolen gun. The man also concealed his identity by wearing a hoodie and face mask, and wearing gloves on his hands,” witnesses said.

