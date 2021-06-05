Kisumu Leads As Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps To 9.7%

Kenya has announced 383 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This was after 3,930 samples were tested bringing the country’s caseload to 172,325.

This brings the Covid-19 positivity rate to 9.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,830,686.

On a sad note, 24 patients have succumbed bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,263.

Also, 33 patients have recovered from the disease, 18 from various health facilities, & 15 are from the Home-Based & Isolation Care Program. Total recoveries now stand at 117,502 of whom 85,306 are from the Home-Based Care & Isolation Program, & 32,196 are from various health facilities.

Currently,1,184 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, & 4,942 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program.

101 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 18 patients are on observation.

95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 88 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The county distribution is as follows: Kisumu 54, Nairobi 53, Kisii 37, Kilifi 33, Kericho 29, Uasin Gishu 22, Migori 19, Siaya 17, Busia 15, Nandi 14, Homa Bay 12, Nyamira 12, Bomet 10, Nakuru 10, Kiambu 8, Bungoma 5, Vihiga 5, Machakos 4, Nyeri 3, Makueni 3, Mandera 3, Embu 2, Narok 2, Kajiado 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Marsabit 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

As of today, a total of 6,622 have received their second Covid-19 dose. Of these 4,046 are Health Workers, Others 1,101, aged 58 years and above 709, Teachers 445 while Security Officers 321.

