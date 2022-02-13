Kisumu Governor Race Hots Up as Nyong’o’s Rivals Heckled

Four politicians who have forged an alliance in a bid to oust Kisumu governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o were on Saturday heckled during their campaign tour.

The Kabido/Kano political alliance got baptism by fire when they visited Muhoroni and Awasi towns.

The Alliance made up of Ken Obura, Jack Ranguma, Fred Outa, Onyango Oloo and Patrick Ouya were heckled out of Muhoroni and later at Awasi when they started hurling personal attacks against the county boss.

According to sources who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, Outa and Obura made things worse when they made unsubstantiated accusations against Nyong’o.

Shouts of “Nyong’o Tosha” greeted their speeches.

They later drove to Awasi where they met a similar reception.

Some of those in the crowd could be heard telling Outa, Ranguma, Obura and Oloo to sell their policies instead of attacking the county chief who is seeking to retain his seat in the August 9 polls.

“Tell us what you have done as a senator for Five years instead of telling us about Nyong’o. Also don’t cheat us you helped Nyong’o to win in 2017 because we know the story (sic),” one resident lamented.

Obura was challenged to tell the people of Kisumu what he achieved when he was MP for Kisumu central.

At Awasi, a hawker told Oloo to step a side from the campaign as he was facing corruption charges over the Sh1.4 billion Lake Basin Mall heist.

Announcing their alliance earlier on in the month, the four vowed to front one candidate who will battle Nyong’o for the seat.

“Above all, we are very much ready to meet out political opponent in the ballot. We are going to appoint one of us to face the incumbent in the August polls,” they said after a consultative meeting.

They said that their candidate will be able to restore the lost glory of Kisumu and ensure businesses within the county flourish.

“We have agreed that we will form a new County Government in Kisumu,” they said.

