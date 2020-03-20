Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o ‘Demotes’ Wife’s Appointee From Health Docket, Appoints Self As Health CEC

Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o has appointed himself as the acting county executive for Health and Sanitation in mini reshuffle.

In the reshuffle, the current Health Executive Judith Attyang has been moved to Marketing, Dr Joyce Osogo has been appointed to head Roads, Public Works and Transport department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 179(2)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and section 30(d) of the county Government Act, I have today nominated Dr Joyce Atieno Osogo as CECM for Roads, Public Works and Transport,” read a statement from the county.

Prof Nyong’o has been having rough time as the governor of Kisumu County, courtesy of his wife Dorothy Nyong’o who is said to have taken charge of county affairs.

Attyang is said have been Mrs Dorothy’s puppet, and an earlier exposé by Kahawa Tungu could have forced the governor to ‘demote’ her to a lower position.

Read: How Dorothy Nyong’o Rules Kisumu County With an Iron Fist

Dorothy is said to have influenced the firing of executive committee member for health Rosemary Obara and replaced her with Judith Attyang. Ms Obara’s mistake was dating a wealthy tycoon in town, according to sources.

Ms Attyang was to act as a link to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referal Hospital, for easy influence of deals.

Attyang by profession is an educationist and could have been unable to run the health docket from the word go, but following her personal relationship with Dorothy, the university lecturer secured the docket.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu