Kisumu to Use Drones to Deliver Medical Supplies to Rural Areas

Kisumu county will start using drones in the delivery of medical supplies. The initiative will be implemented by drone company, Zipline with an aim of reaching the furthest ends of the region.

“Among others, we will leverage this new technology to improve our productivity in agriculture by enabling genetic improvement of local breeds at the animal reproduction centre in Chemelil,” he said.

Kisumu county Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o pointed out that the drone centre which will be officially opened in Chemelil will help to transport fertilizers to farmers.

Zipline is already operational in Rwanda, where it is used to transport medical supplies and blood to rural hospitals.

Nyong’o said the implementation is in line with the foundation set during the Africities conference that attracted more than 11,000 delegates in Kisumu.

Prof. Nyong’o also noted that Kisumu is one of the counties with a high prevalence of cancer, and outlined his plans in the establishment of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital’s comprehensive cancer and blood disorder center.

The facility, which should be finished in the next two to three years, will provide radiotherapy and chemotherapy as well as treatment for sickle cell anemia and other blood disorders for patients in Kenya and the surrounding lake region.

