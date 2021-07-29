in HEALTH, NEWS

Kisumu County Health CEC Boaz Nyunya Dies in Nairobi

Boaz Nyunya
Kisumu County Health CEC Boaz Nyunya (Courtesy)

Kisumu County Health CEC Boaz Nyunya has passed on while receiving treatment in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the veteran doctor was receiving treatment at Mater hospital before he passed on.

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathew Owili has confirmed this adding that Nyunya had taken ill while on official business in Nairobi.

Kisumu governor has commemorated Nyunya as an experienced medic, researcher and scholar who was a team player in his department.

“Prof Nyunya, passed on in Nairobi today morning following a short illness, at 65 years old. As a County, we have lost a worker and a team player who instilled visionary leadership and gave real direction to the department.

