Kisumu County Health CEC Boaz Nyunya Dies in Nairobi

Kisumu County Health CEC Boaz Nyunya has passed on while receiving treatment in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the veteran doctor was receiving treatment at Mater hospital before he passed on.

Veteran doctor and Kisumu County Health CEC Prof Boaz Nyunya has died at Mater hospital in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/8JJ3jI7iXb — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) July 29, 2021

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathew Owili has confirmed this adding that Nyunya had taken ill while on official business in Nairobi.

Kisumu governor has commemorated Nyunya as an experienced medic, researcher and scholar who was a team player in his department.

“Prof Nyunya, passed on in Nairobi today morning following a short illness, at 65 years old. As a County, we have lost a worker and a team player who instilled visionary leadership and gave real direction to the department.

Prof Nyunya, a widely experienced medic, researcher and a scholar passed on in Nairobi today morning following a short illness, at 65 years old.

As a County, we have lost a worker and a team player who instilled visionary leadership and gave real direction to the department . pic.twitter.com/FkLEIbia9H — Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o (@AnyangNyongo) July 29, 2021

