Kisumu County Gov’t Threatens Legal Action Over Unclaimed Bodies

Kisumu County government has threatened to take legal action over unclaimed bodies in the mortuaries.

Through a statement, the county officials have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all mortuaries to have unclaimed bodies disposed of.

Failure to do this will result in seeking a court order where the bodies will be buried in mass graves.

“Failure to which we will move to court to have them removed and buried in mass graves as unclaimed bodies,” Kisumu Health CEC Boaz Nyunya said.

He added, “We have established that the prolonged stay of bodies in the mortuaries leads to abuse of burial protocols, eventually making it difficult to control the number of mourners attending such ceremonies.”

This comes as calls to lockdown the county persist due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. For instance, in the past week, Kisumu has been leading in terms of the county distribution in Covid-19 infections.

Last Sunday, the management of the Kisumu Yatch Club announced closure of the facility for two weeks following surging cases of Covid-19.

In a statement dated June 6, 2021, the management said that a number of its members had been hospitalised with Covid-19, hence the closure.

“Due to increasing cases of Covid-19 infection in Kisumu County and many hospitals in Kisumu being full of Covid -19 patients, it has become a matter of great concern for the Management Committee to contain the pandemic for the safety of members, staff and their immediate families,” the statement read in part.

