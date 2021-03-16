Kisumu County Gov’t Introduces New Containment Measures Following A Spike In Covid-19 Cases

Kisumu county government has approved Covid-19 containment measures after the area recorded a surge in positive cases.

In a statement, the county administration said that in the last week alone, the positivity rate rose from 2.5 percent to 4.7 percent, almost a 100% rise.

On Monday, of the 200 samples tested, 25 people tested positive for the virus with almost all the cases originating from Kisumu Central.

As a result, the county government has directed all morgues not to preserve bodies for periods longer than 72 hours. Morgues will also not be allowed to release bodies after 10 am.

Night vigils popularly known as disco matanga have been banned. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in any burial service without catering services.

In line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive, the county government banned political gatherings until further notice while restaurants and eateries will be expected to adhere to Covid-19 regulations with clearance from the Director of Public Health.

Places of worship will only admit a third of their capacity. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will also be expected to adhere to the containment measures like capacity. Boda bodas for instance will only carry one passenger while tuk-tuks will carry two passengers per trip.

Regular handwashing or sanitizing and proper wearing of face masks will be mandatory in public places.

Patients on home-based isolation who violate the laid down guidelines will be prosecuted after institutional confinement and negative testing.

So far the virus has affected 115,031 people with the highest number of positive cases being recorded on Tuesday with 1,064 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,925 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus.

Recoveries stand at 88,781 with 185 testing negative in the last 24 hours.

