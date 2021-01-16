Kisumu County Finance Chief Officer Akaka Ramoya Dies

Kisumu County Finance Chief Officer Akaka Ramoya is dead, Governor Anyang Nyong’o has confirmed.
Ramoya passed on at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu after a short illness.
In commemorating Ramoya’s life, Kisumu Governor described him as an intelligent, knowledgeable worker.
“It’s with deep pain and sorrow that I announce the death of my Chief Officer for Finance, Mr Akaka Ramoya who passed on this morning at a Kisumu Hospital. We have lost a sterling and knowledgeable worker. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote the Governor.
Its with deep pain and sorrow that I announce the death of my Chief Officer for Finance, Mr Akaka Ramoya who passed on this morning at a Kisumu Hospital. We have lost a sterling and knowledgeable worker.
May his soul rest in Peace.
— Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o (@AnyangNyongo) January 16, 2021
More follows:
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu