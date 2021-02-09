Kisumu County Assembly Passes The BBI Bill

Kisumu County Assembly has become the second county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The MCAs unanimously voted for the Bill, hours after resuming sittings on Tuesday afternoon, a day after Siaya County Assembly.

This comes at a time the Bill is facing turbulence, following a court order barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from holding a referendum.

According to Kisumu County Assembly Speaker, the legislative house carried out public participation between February 5 to February 8.

The Bill was tabled by East Seme MCA Seth Okumu and seconded by Beatrice Pamela.

On Monday, a 5-judge bench ruling presided by Justice Joel Ngugi stopped the IEBC from conducting a referendum on the BBI Bill.

The order would stand pending hearing and determination of seven consolidated petitions challenging the legality of the BBI.

The judges however ruled that the County Assemblies and Parliament are to continue with deliberations and public engagements and participation of the bill.

