in NEWS

Kisumu Boys Principal Peter Obwogo Dies at Aga Khan Hospital

Peter Obwogo
Kisumu Boys High School Principal Petr Obwogo (Image/Courtesy)

Kisumu Boys High school principal Peter Obwogo has died at Aga Khan hospital. This has been confirmed by Board of Management (BOM) chairman Charles Nyakiti.

Mr Obwogo has been teaching for the past 35 years, 5 of which he spent as a school principal. Before joining Kisumu Boys, he was a principal at St Joseph Boys in Kitale.

The cause of his death is yet to be communicated to the public. Until his death, he was set to contest for a parliamentary seat ahead of the August 9, elections.

More to follow: 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kisumu BoysPeter Obwogo

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Crime scene

Alarm Over Increased Insecurity In Siaya
Moses Kuria

Moses Kuria Back on His Feet After Successful Stem Surgery in Dubai