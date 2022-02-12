Kisumu Boys Principal Peter Obwogo Dies at Aga Khan Hospital

Kisumu Boys High school principal Peter Obwogo has died at Aga Khan hospital. This has been confirmed by Board of Management (BOM) chairman Charles Nyakiti.

Mr Obwogo has been teaching for the past 35 years, 5 of which he spent as a school principal. Before joining Kisumu Boys, he was a principal at St Joseph Boys in Kitale.

The cause of his death is yet to be communicated to the public. Until his death, he was set to contest for a parliamentary seat ahead of the August 9, elections.

