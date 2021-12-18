in SPORTS

Broke Kisumu All Stars Unable To Honor Fixture

Kisumu All Stars
Kisumu All Stars Players. [Courtesy]

Kisumu All Stars are unable to travel to Kirinyaga to honor Sunday Super League fixture against Fortune Sacco.

In a statement, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Nicholas Ochieng cited “financial constraints.”

Read: FKF Caretaker Committee Unearths Fixture Anomalies

“Apologies to our fans. Due to financial constraints we are unable to honor our tomorrow’s fixture in Kirinyaga. But we hope to bounce back soon,” said Nicholas Ochieng, CEO Kisumu All Stars.

Otenga is partly sponsored by the County Government of Kisumu.

Kisumu All-Stars

